Puidox, Sept 17 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari staged a fine comeback from an early double bogey to shoot three-under 69 and get into top-15 at the Lavaux Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour Access Series (LETAS).

Also joining her in T-13th place was Gaurika Bishnoi (72), who rallied from two bogeys in the first three holes.

Both Indians are now one-under 143 and five behind the leader.

The 16-year-old French amateur Emma Falcher fired the round of the day to rise to the top of the leaderboard on day two.

Among other Indians, Pranavi Urs (71-74) was T-21st and Amandeep Drall (73-73) was T-28th. Vani Kapoor (75-74) at T-44th also made the cut.

However, Durga Nittur (74-78) paid the price for a triple bogey on eighth and missed the cut.

Falcher started the day on two-under-par and began her round with three birdies and a bogey in her opening nine holes. Three further birdies on the back nine ensured a round of five-under 67.

Three players are tied for second place, two shots back on five-under-par including Finland's Emilia Tukiainen, who is seventh in the LETAS Order of Merit.

