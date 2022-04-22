Bonville (Australia), Apr 22 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari was the best placed Indian at T-12 when play was suspended on the second day of the Australian Women's Classic golf tournament here on Friday.

Ridhima, playing her first event outside India this year, was 1-over through 10 holes in the second round. She is now 1-under for the tournament and placed T-12.

Ridhima had an eventful 10 holes which included two birdies and an eagle on a tough day when weather hampered play and was finally suspended.

Amandeep Drall, who shot a superb 4-under 68 on the first day, stumbled in the second round to 9-over 81 but will still make the cut at 5-over. She was T-49.

Also making the cut are Vani Kapoor (70-75) at 1-over for 36 holes and T-21, while Neha Tripathi will stay in suspense as she was on the cutline with 76-75. She is 7-over and T-65 right on the cutline and will be hoping to stay there.

England's Meghan MacLaren held her top position at the end of a suspended second day. The 27-year-old held the overnight lead having shot an opening 67 (-5) and she picked up where she left off having rolled in three birdies on her opening nine holes on day two.

However, the weather came into play at Bonville Golf Resort with rain falling for much of the day and with MacLaren on the 11th green, play was suspended.

Spain's 37-year-old Carmen Alonso was in second place on the leaderboard, one shot behind MacLaren, having rolled in six birdies and three bogeys in her second round.

England's Alice Hewson was in third place at the time of the suspension on four-under-par with no bogeys on her card and one birdie having completed 10 holes.

