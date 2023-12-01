Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Rinku Singh's 46-run knock helped India reach 174/9 against Australia in the fourth game of the five-match series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday.

Having won the toss, the Aussie squad decided to bowl. Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened for the 'Men in Blue' and played a solid 50-run partnership to give India a good start.

Aussie pacer Aaron Hardie made the first breakthrough for his team and dismissed Jaiswal in the sixth over for 37 runs. The 21-year-old opener slammed six fours and one six in his innings with India losing the first wicket at the score of 50.

In his first T20I match of the series, Shreyas Iyer failed to make a mark as he had to leave the crease after Tanveer Sangha picked up his wicket in the eighth over.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav just scored just one run after playing two balls and was dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis with India score reading 63-3.

Gaikwad was trying to build up the innings but the Aussies did not take much time to dismiss him. Sangha bagged his second wicket as he removed Gaikwad in the 14th over when he had scored 32 runs. The right-handed batter slammed three fours and one six.

Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma then set the tone of the game and had 66-run partnership. Sharma was sent to pavilion after he had scored 35 runs from 19 balls. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed one four and three sixes.

Axar Patel went out for a duck and India were 168-6. Rinku missed his half-century by four runs. Jason Behrendorff bagged his first wicket of the game after he removed Rinku on 46. The left-handed batter hit 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Deepak Chahar tried to score in the final over of the inning, but he had to leave the crease for a two-ball duck. Behrendorff dimissed him.

Ravi Bishnoi was run out on the last ball of the 20th over and India scored 174 for nine wickets.

Dwarshuis and Sangha scalped three and two wickets respectively. Behrendorff also picked up two wickets with Hardie taking one.

Australia have a target of 175 runs to win the match and level the T20I series. (ANI)

