Manchester, Jul 24 (PTI) India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Thursday ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England after fracturing his toe on the opening day of the fourth Test here.

Pant retired hurt at 37 and went for scans after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on Wednesday.

Also Read | ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Tri-Nation Series T20I 2025 Match 6: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Match in Harare.

"He is ruled out for the next six weeks. A cover will be called in and it is likely to be Ishan Kishan," a BCCI source told PTI.

Blood was seen seeping off Pant's right foot, and the affected area had considerable swelling as well.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Advised Six-Week Rest After Being Ruled Out With Fractured Toe; Ishan Kishan Likely To Replace Him for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Report.

Kishan, who recently played two County matches for Nottinghamshire, was also a part of the India A squad that faced the England Lions ahead of the Test series, though the 26-year-old did not appear in any of the two matches.

The think tank can also ask KL Rahul to keep wickets, but he has not done that duty since the tour of South Africa in the 2023-24 season.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)