Mirpur [Bangladesh], October 18 (ANI): Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain delivered a historic performance, registering the best bowling figures by a Bangladeshi spinner, and the third-best overall by a bowler from the country, helping his team secure a 74-run victory over West Indies in the first ODI at Mirpur on Saturday.

Defending a total of 208, Rishad dismantled the West Indies batting lineup with outstanding figures of 6 wickets for 35 runs in nine overs. This feat is behind only pacers Mashrafe Mortaza's 6/26 against Kenya (2006) and Rubel Hossain's 6/26 against New Zealand (2013) in Bangladesh's ODI history.

Coming to the match, WI won the toss and opted to bowl. Towhid Hridoy (51 in 90 balls, with three fours) and Mahidul Islam Ankon (46 in 76 balls, with three fours) were the top two run-getters, while Rishad played an entertaining cameo of 26 in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes to take Bangladesh to 207 in 49.4 overs.

Jayden Seales (3/48) was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, while Roston Chase and Justin Greaves took two wickets each.

In the run chase, WI started well with a 51-run opening stand between Brandon King (44 in 60 balls, with five fours and a six) and Alick Athanaze (27 in 36 balls, with three fours and a six). However, WI slipped from 79/2 to 133 all out, with Rishad's spin magic taking the centre-stage.

Bangladesh has taken 1-0 lead in three-match series and Rishad took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

