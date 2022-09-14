Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): India Legends' second match of the Road Safety World Series was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain on Wednesday.

With this, India is at the second spot in the points tally with three points. One point has been shared with West Indies after the abandoning of the match. They have one win in one game so far.

West Indies is at the third spot in the tournament, with their numbers reading the same as that of their opponent.

India won their first match of the tournament by 61 runs against the South Africa Legends team. A knock of 82* by all-rounder Stuart Binny powered India to 217/4 in their 20 overs. Spinner Rahul Sharma's spell of 3/17, along with two scalps each from Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha were crucial in making sure that their side begins their campaign by gaining two points. They restricted South Africa Legends to just 156/9 in their 20 overs.

On the other hand, West Indies also won their first match of the Road Safety World Series against Bangladesh Legends by six wickets. Krishmar Santokie's spell of 3/7 and Dwayne Smith's 51 helped instrumental in the Windies chasing down the target of 99 runs with 28 balls to spare.

India Legends' next match is against New Zealand Legends on September 18. Also, the next outing of West Indies Legends is on September 17 against England Legends.

The current season of the Road Safety World Series started on September 10 and will go on till October 1.

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is leading the defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS). Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final.

The India Legend team includes the stylish and dynamic left-hander Yuvraj Singh who has played critical knocks many times to take India to victory. The team also includes legends like Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as a wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma. (ANI)

