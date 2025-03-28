New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): After the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa hailed right-arm seamer Shardul Thakur following his exceptional bowling performance in the clash on Thursday.

Shardul was awarded the Player of the Match for his marvellous performance in the match against last year's finalists SRH at the Rajjiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where he snapped four wickets in his spell of four overs, where he conceded 34 runs at an economy of 8.5.

Also Read | CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 8.

The fast bowler made early inroads by removing the hard-hitting young southpaws Abhishek Sharma (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) in his second over. He went on to remove Abhinav Manohar and Mohammed Shami in the death overs of the first innings.

Speaking after the match, Uthappa stated that the all-rounder performed exceptionally well in domestic cricket, which is why the Lucknow-based franchise picked him up as a replacement.

"They say all's well that ends well, and right now, Shardul epitomizes that. He was unlucky in the auctions--he should have been picked and at a good price. But the dynamics of the auctions are unpredictable, and for some reason, he went unsold. I still find it baffling. However, he took it on the chin, went back to first-class cricket, and performed exceptionally well. To now come into the IPL and start off in this fashion is just incredible," JioStar expert Robin Uthappa said while speaking on JioHotstar.

Further, the 39-year-old believed that Shardul must have bowled more overs in their first match of the 18th edition against Delhi Capitals. The experienced campaigner bowled only two overs in the match, taking two wickets and giving away 19 runs.

"He has so much more to offer. Even in the previous game, he showed that while he might concede a few runs, he always finds a way to produce breakthroughs. When he doesn't get wickets, he might seem expensive, but when he does, he's top-notch. I felt he should have bowled more in the first game, where he only got two overs. This time, I'm glad he completed his full quota of four," the former opener added.

With a base price of Rs 2 crore, Shardul didn't see any paddle go up when his name popped up and eventually went unsold for the IPL 2025.

The Lucknow Super Giants approached him first as an injury replacement. Shardul joined the LSG camp as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan. On December 31, Mohsin tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The seasoned all-rounder is now the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, with six scalps in two games, an average of 8.83, and a similar economy rate.

He collected the purple cap after returning with figures of 4/34 in LSG's five-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

