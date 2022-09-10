London, Sep 10 (AP) Ollie Robinson took 5-49 and Stuart Broad weighed in with four wickets as England dismissed South Africa for 118 in 36.2 overs on an emotionally charged third day of the deciding cricket test at the Oval on Saturday.

Play finally got underway after the first day was washed out entirely and the second day was canceled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Players from both teams wore black armbands and there was a minute's silence in honor of the queen ahead of the start of what has essentially become a three-day test match to decide the series, which is currently locked at 1-1.

England is already in command of the match thanks to brilliant bowing from its seam attack, notably Robinson, who claimed the third five-wicket haul of his test career after regaining his place in the team during this series following fitness issues.

He took four of the first six wickets as the Proteas slumped to 36-6 before Khaya Zondo (23) and Marco Jansen (30) led in a mini-recovery.

Robinson completed his five-fer before Broad (4-41) took the final two wickets to wrap up the innings midway through the second session. (AP)

