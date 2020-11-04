Leeds [UK], November 4 (ANI): Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Owing to the positive report, the player is set to miss the club's upcoming Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Injury Update: 'Looks Like I Am Fit and Fine,' Says Mumbai Indians Captain After Returning to Action Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

"Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with a family member that had been infected without us knowing. As per the protocol I will be self-isolating and will miss the game with Crystal Palace," Moreno said in an Instagram post.

"Both my family and I feel great, we are lucky enough to feel healthy and we are keeping a positive attitude. From home I will support Leeds and the Spanish National team as a supporter and I will be back on the pitch soon. Thank you for all those who have shown concern," he added.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Health Update: Argentinian Football Legend to Undergo Surgery for Blood Clot on Brain.

Earlier Moreno had also missed the clash against Leicester City with the club on November 2 as he came in close contact with a person who tested positive for the infection.

"Rodrigo will miss tonight's game having been in close contact with a person who has subsequently tested positive for the Coronavirus. In line with Premier League and Government guidelines he now has to isolate away from the team," the club had said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)