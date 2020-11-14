Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Financepeer, a leader in education fee financing segment in India, has collaborated with star cricketer Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador.

The ace batsman will be helping in transforming the education sector and introduce innovation across different segments of education with Financepeer.

The new partnership will help bolster the reach of Financepeer - edtech and fintech platform, among the Indian parents and schools.

There has been a significant increase in number of parents depending on school fee financing models this year.

Established in 2017, Financepeer has impacted a million lives with their business model that ensures access to education and seamless operations of schools.

Apart from fee financing solution, Financepeer offers insurance cover and digital learning platform, thus catering to holistic education needs of parents and students.

Rohit said, "I am pleased to be associated with Financepeer. I believe they have an interesting business model catering to the most important sector - education."

"As a parent, I do understand the value associated with your child's future and I'm glad that Financepeer has been assisting a number of parents through their venture.

"I look forward to my collaboration with them as they continue to help students secure holistic education," added Rohit, who is exclusively handled by IMG-Reliance's talent management arm.

Welcoming Rohit on board, founder and CEO of Financepeer, Rohit Gajbhiye said, "We are extremely happy and honoured to collaborate with Rohit Sharma. Our brand is represented by our core values – transparency, integrity, accountability and commitment to society.

"We strive at creating a positive impact in the education sector and Rohit Sharma's contributions in the education sector over the years has truly exemplified all the attributes that our brands stands for."

Financepeer aims at making quality education accessible and affordable to the masses.

With its innovation in services and digital technologies, the edtech company has provided holistic education to almost one million students across the country.

As a part of this collaboration, apart from being the face of the brand, Rohit will also participate in digital activities of Financepeer.

