New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Former Team India's North Zone selector Sarandeep Singh praised the decision of naming Rohit Sharma as the Men in Blue's new ODI skipper.

Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

"Rohit Sharma's selection as ODI and T20 captain is absolutely right because personally what I feel is white-ball cricket should have one captain. You have a T20 captain in Rohit Sharma and a different captain in Virat for ODI then that will be confusing and difficult for players to adjust," Sarandeep Singh told ANI.

"Rohit is a good captain as he has done well in the IPL. In Virat Kohli's absence, he has led India and done well. He is a very calm and composed person," he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rohit was ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

"Rohit Sharma is ruled out of the Test series against South Africa," Shah told ANI.

Rohit was hit on his hand while he was training with throwdown specialist Raghavendra on Sunday in Mumbai.

The BCCI has also confirmed that Rohit is indeed ruled out and Priyank Panchal has replaced him for the three-match series.

"Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa," BCCI tweeted. (ANI)

