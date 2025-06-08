Sports News | Roland Garros 2025: Jannik Sinner Eye Fourth Grand Slam Title, to Face Carlos Alcaraz in French Open Final

Paris [France], June 8 (ANI): World No.1 and three-time Grand Slam winner from Italy, Jannik Sinner, will face the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final on Sunday, which will take place at the Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

Sinner last played the 22-year-old Alcaraz in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in May this year. The Spaniard beat the Italian 7(7)-6(5), 6-1, as per the Olynpics.com.

Alcaraz holds the edge in the rivalry with Sinner. The Spaniard leads 7-4 in the head-to-head and has won each of their last four encounters, including a gripping five-set semi-final win at Roland Garros in 2024. Alcaraz has also beaten the Italian twice on clay courts.

The Italian's only victory against Carlos Alcaraz on clay came in the final of the 2022 Umag, an ATP 250 tennis tournament, in Croatia. Sinner won the match in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open in January, made the French Open final after a straight-sets win against Novak Djokovic in the semis. He is yet to drop a set in this edition of the French Open.

Sinner defeated three-time French Open winner and 100-time tour-level titlist by 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3), with the match featuring points earned all over the tennis court, Sinner's precision and power and his great serve. This all overwhelmed the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic and helped the 23-year-old set up a first-ever major final between players born in the 2000s.

Though the match was one-sided as reflected by the scoreline, it did have many thrills and