Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty and Sadio Mane Double Propel Al-Nassr to 3–1 Victory Over Al-Okhdood in Saudi Pro League 2024–25

After Saviour Godwin gave Okhdood an early lead, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane leveled after 29 minutes. Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr two years ago, put the Riyadh club ahead from the penalty spot three minutes before the break.

Agency News PTI| Jan 10, 2025 10:10 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty and Sadio Mane Double Propel Al-Nassr to 3–1 Victory Over Al-Okhdood in Saudi Pro League 2024–25
Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration with Al-Nassr teammates (Photo Credit: X/@AlNassrFC)

Mumbai, January 10: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 11th goal of the season to help Al-Nassr defeat Al-Okhdood 3-1 on Thursday as the Saudi Pro League restarted after a month's break. After Saviour Godwin gave Okhdood an early lead, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane leveled after 29 minutes. Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr two years ago, put the Riyadh club ahead from the penalty spot three minutes before the break. Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes Transfer Rumours, Targets ‘AFC Champions League’ Title for Al-Nassr.

The 39-year-old Portugal star was top scorer last season and is now one goal behind Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal in the current rankings. Mane added his second in the 88th minute as Al-Nassr moved into third in the standings, six points behind Al-Hilal and eight behind leader Al-Ittihad.

