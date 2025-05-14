Melbourne, May 14 (AP) Masters champion Rory McIlroy is heading Down Under for the first time in more than a decade to play the Australian Open on Melbourne's famed sandbelt courses for the next two years.

Golf Australia said on Wednesday that McIlroy, who completed his career Grand Slam with his win at Augusta in April would play on the Royal Melbourne composite course from December 4-7 and at nearby Kingston Heath in 2026.

Kingston Heath will host the Presidents Cup in 2028, the fourth time it has been played in Australia, with the previous three times at Royal Melbourne.

McIlroy will attempt to win his second Stonehaven Cup. He won the Australian Open in 2013 at Royal Sydney and returned the following year when it was played at another Sydney course, The Australian, but hasn't played in Australia since.

"I'm proud to be committing to the Australian Open for the next two years, especially with it being played on the world-class Melbourne sandbelt, somewhere I've always wanted to play?professionally" McIlroy said.

"The success of the Australian Open is important for the global game."

Royal Melbourne has hosted the Australian Open 17 times but not since 1991. First played in 1904, Gary Player has won the tournament seven times, Jack Nicklaus six and Greg Norman five times.

Golf Australia decided earlier this year to move away from its previous combined event. The dates and venue of the Women's Australian Open will be confirmed at a later date.

The men's Australian Open will follow the Australian PGA Championship (November 27-30 at Royal Queensland in Brisbane), with both events again co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. AP

