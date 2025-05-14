The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended temporarily due to India-Pakistan cross border tensions. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called-off midway and the players and fans were evacuated from the stadium due to security concerns. Since May 08, the IPL was indefinitely suspended and unless the ceasefire was announced between the two countries, the talks of resumption did not progress. The BCCI has finally announced the revised schedule of the IPL 2025 starting from May 17 and the final is set to be played on June 03. The IPL final was initially set to be played on May 25. The sudden postponement has pushed the availaibility of the overseas players under uncertainty. IPL 2025: Jos Buttler, Gerald Coetzee Set to Join GT; Andre Russell, Sunil Narine to Link with KKR Ahead of Do-or-die Fixture in Bengaluru.

According to Cricbuzz, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has said it wants its players back home by May 26. There are 20 players from South Africa, all in all, in this year's edition of the IPL 2025 but on May 13 eight of them were named in the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be held at Lord's from June 11. "The initial agreement with the IPL and the BCCI was with the final being on the (May) 25th, our players would return on the 26th so that it allows them ample time before we fly out on the 30th. Nothing has changed from our perspective.

"That is the ongoing conversations that are being had between people in a higher pay grade than I am, i.e. the Director of Cricket (Enoch Nkwe) and Pholetsi Moseki (CSA CEO), so they're dealing with that. But as it stands, we're not budging on that, I don't think. We want our players back on the 26th, and hopefully that comes to fruition," Proteas men's head coach Shukri Conrad said on Tuesday. BCCI Ramps Up Pressure on Foreign Boards For Player Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025; Pat Cummins Likely to Return, Jos Buttler Doubtful.

When a senior CSA official was contacted, he said the negotiations with the BCCI are underway. "We are still in discussions with IPL & BCCI," Enoch Nkwe, the CSA director of cricket, told Cricbuzz. The selected players have been asked to assemble in Arundel on May 31. They will play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe from June 3-6 before heading to London on June 7 for the WTC final.

