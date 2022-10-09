New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the bilateral cricketing ties between India and New Zealand. Both countries enjoy healthy rivalry in the field of cricket.

"When we think of New Zealand there is so much which comes to our mind and I am keeping myself in check. I would say a fine example of our cooperation is actually cricket itself," said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India's External Affairs Minister also mentioned about former India coach John Wright who hailed from New Zealand, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming who is currently the head coach of Chennai Super Kings. Fleming guided CSK to IPL crowns on four occasions in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The Kiwi captain Williamson is the current captain of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"So, nobody is serious in India about cricket but they will never forget John Wright or anybody who watches IPL and my origins are in Chennai would forget Stephen Fleming and the most I would say the New Zealander best known to Indians would be Williamson. We like him most of the time except when he plays against us. My personal favourite New Zealand cricketer is Ross Taylor but that is a different matter, " said S Jaishankar. (ANI)

