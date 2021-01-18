Honolulu, Jan 18 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri endured a tough final day, carding a disappointing four-over 74 to slip down the leaderboard at the Sony Open in Hawaii on the PGA TOUR here.

The Indian ace, who is looking for his first win since the 2015 Hero Indian Open, had two excellent rounds of 65-64 on the second and third days but a dismal final round score saw him end at T-62 after being T-17 at the end of the third day.

Lahiri, who had a tough day on the putting, said, "I was very disappointed and it came against the run of play. I've been playing well this week. So I did not expect to have a Sunday like I did.

"Still a lot of positives. I've got a few more weeks in front of me and, you know, hopefully, I can go four rounds consistently."

Lahiri has at least three more weeks of action ahead of him.

Meanwhile, Kevin Na birdied the 18th hole to secure a one-stroke victory over Chris Kirk and Joaquin Niemann to win his fifth PGA TOUR career win.

Starting the day two behind the leader, Brendan Steel (69), Na rallied to a two-shot win.

For Kirk, tied second, it was still good news as he earned enough points in his final start under his Major Medical Extension to keep his category for the remainder of the season. Niemann finished runner-up for the second week in succession.

Lahiri, lying T-17 after his best round of 64 at Sony Open, had a rough start with a double bogey and two other bogeys to go four-over through four holes.

"It was a really tough day today. I think it all kind of started on the second hole. Some indecision with what club I wanted to hit off the tee and I eventually misjudged.

"That unforced error led to a bad double bogey where it should not have been anything worse than a bogey. But I think the biggest issue today was my putting. I just missed a lot of putts today, something that hasn't happened this week.

"I was four over through four holes, where even after all the mistakes I made, I probably should have been one over I missed a lot of short pars; three-putted twice. And that really put me on the backfoot thereafter, I played decently through the middle part of the round, but again, just didn't get the momentum going.

Lahiri said he had "opportunities on 10-11-12 to pick up a few shots with birdies" but he couldn't do that.

"And then on 14, I got really unlucky as the ball came out; a really, really big flyer from the first cut and I ended up going over the green and a pretty much impossible spot that led to the double bogey," he said.

"That took the wind out of my sails because I was fighting for a decent score for the day."

Defending champion Cameron Smith finished T62 at 8-under. The best Asian finishers are KH Lee and Hideki Matsuyama who shared tied 19th position.

