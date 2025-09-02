Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 2 (ANI): Roundglass Hockey Academy and Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence (SAI NCOE), Sonipat secured their second straight victories while Namdhari Hockey Academy and Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur notched up their first wins on Day 2 of the second edition of the Punjab Hockey League (U-21) which is being played here at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium.

In the first match of the day, SAI NCOE trounced SDAT Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu 5-0 with Happy Singh, Harpal Singh, Ashvani Singh, Ankush and Pankaj Sharma scoring the goals, completing a dominant performance, as per a press release from Punjab Hockey League.

Also Read | England vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win ENG vs SA ODI??.

Namdhari Hockey Academy secured a 4-2 victory over Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy, New Delhi. Gurman Singh gave the lead for Namdhari in the third minute of the match, but Ghumanhera Risers equalised in the final minute of the first quarter through Prikshit. Namdhari scored two more in the second quarter through Gurpreet Singh and Yuvraj Singh. Jatin reduced the lead in the first minute of the third quarter, but a second goal of the match by Gurpreet Singh in the very next minute ensured Namdhari secured their first win of the league.

In the third match of the day, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, overcame PIS Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, 3-1 for their first victory in the league. After a goalless first quarter, goals from Patras Hassa and Sabian Kiro in the second quarter gave the Jamshedpur side a two-goal lead. Abhishek Gorkhi scored one back for Surjit Hockey Academy in the 38th minute, but Patras Hassa's 42nd-minute penalty stroke ensured full points for Tata Naval Academy.

Also Read | AFG Win By 38 Runs | United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Highlights of UAE Tri-Series 2025: Afghanistan Get Back to Winning Ways With All-Round Performance.

In the final match of the day, Roundglass Hockey Academy completed a 7-0 victory over SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar, for their second straight victory. Amandeep scored a hat trick, converting three penalty corners, while Gurwinder Singh scored a brace. The other goals were scored by Sukhpreet Singh and Inderjit Singh to round off a dominant performance.

Punjab Hockey League is organised jointly by Roundglass Hockey Academy and Hockey Punjab, aiming to provide extensive match exposure to players from the grassroots level and contribute meaningfully to their professional and personal development.

The league will resume on Wednesday after a one-day rest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)