New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Mayank Agarwal as an injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, according to the IPL Media Advisory.

Devdutt Padikkal, who played 10 matches for RCB this season and scored 247 runs with the help of two half-centuries, sustained an injury to his right hamstring.

Mayank Agarwal has played 127 IPL matches so far, scoring 2661 runs. He has 1 IPL hundred and 13 fifties against his name.

He joined RCB for INR 1 Crore.

Coming to RCB's last encounter, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. A 97-run stand between Jacob Bethell (55 in 33 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (62 in 33 balls, with five fours and five sixes) started off things with a bang for RCB. After a collapse and slowdown by middle order which sunk them to 157/5 in 17.5 overs, fireworks from Romario Shepherd (53* in 14 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) lifted RCB to 213/5 in 20 overs.

Matheesa Pathirana (3/36) was the top bowler for CSK.

In the run-chase, CSK were always keeping up with run rate and were 58/2 in 5.4 overs. Then a 114-run stand between Ayush Mhatre (94 in 48 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (77* in 45 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) set CSK towards what looked an easy win. But after Mhatre fell to Lungi Ngidi (3/30), CSK could feel the pressure. Despite attempts from Jadeja, MS Dhoni (12 in eight balls with a six) and Shivam Dube (8* in three with a six), CSK fell two runs short, restricted to 211/5, as Yash Dayal (1/41) managed to defend 15 runs in his final over. Krunal Pandya (1/24 in three overs) and Suyash Sharma (0/43) also exerted pressure with their spin at some points.

Romario won the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

