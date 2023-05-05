Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bat against Gujarat Titans after winning the toss in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Adam Zampa came in place of Jason Holder in RR playing XI, while Shubman Gill is one of the substitutes at Gujarat Titans.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little.

