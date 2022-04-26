Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals posted 144 for 8 in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.

Riyan Parag top-scored for the Royals with 56 not out off 31 balls while captain Sanju Samson contributed 27.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets apiece while Harshal Patel got one.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 144 for 8 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 56 not out Sanju Samson 27; Josh Hazlewood 2/19, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2/23, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).

