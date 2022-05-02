Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Skipper Sanju Samson hit a fifty as Rajasthan Royals posted 152 for five against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Monday.

Invited to bat, Samson smashed seven fours and a six in his 49-ball 54, while Shimron Hetmyer provided late charge with an unbeaten 13-ball 27.

Also Read | Manchester United To Not Face Any Competition in Signing Declan Rice This Summer: Report.

However, Jos Buttler (22), Riyan Parag (19) and Karun Nair (13) got starts but couldn't capitalise.

Tim Southee (2/46) scalped two wickets, while Umesh Yadav (1/24), Anukul Roy (1/28) and Shivam Mavi (1/33) accounted for one each.

Also Read | After KIUG Gold, Haryana Wrestler Ashish Eyes Commonwealth Games Glory.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Royals: 152 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 54; Tim Southee 2/46).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)