Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals scored 188 for six against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl at Eden Gardens.

Also Read | SNO vs VEL Stat Highlights, Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Superlative Batting Show Helps Velocity Trump Supernovas.

RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) early but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler dominated the GT bowlers with their aggressive batting, hitting plenty of boundaries during a second-wicket partnership of 68 runs in quick time.

Skipper Samson got out after scoring an entertaining 47 off only 26 balls, while leading scorer Buttler smashed his way to 89 in 56 deliveries.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Advice to Son Arjun Tendulkar Regarding His Selection in Team.

Rashid Khan bowled extremely well and finished with none for 15 in his full quota of four overs.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 188/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 47, Jos Buttler 89) vs GT.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)