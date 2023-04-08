Guwahati, Apr 8: Rajasthan Royals scored 199 for four against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Opening the innings after Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl first, young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a blazing start by putting on 98 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs. How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of RR vs DC Indian Premier League Match.

While Jaiswal slammed 60 off 31 balls, the seasoned Buttler struck 79 in 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer blasted a 21-ball 39 not out. For DC, Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 36 runs.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 199/4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 60, Jos Buttler 79, Shimron Hetymer 39 not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/36). PTI AH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)