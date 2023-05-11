Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday added another gem to his crown as he became the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL), overtaking former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dwayne Bravo.

Chahal scripted history in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at Eden Gardens when the legspinner picked up his 184th wicket in the tournament. Chahal encouraged KKR captain Nitish Rana to hit a sweep shot, which was caught by Shimron Hetmyer at deep square leg.

With this wicket, Chahal (184) went past former Dwayne Bravo in the league's all-time wickets tally. Bravo took 183 scalps. Piyush Chawla (174), Amit Mishra (172), and Ravichandran Ashwin (171) are also in the list of most wickets in the IPL.

He has also started the season well, having taken 17 wickets in 11 games previous to Rajasthan's encounter against KKR.

Coming to the match, Chahal delivered a fine performance to bag four wickets, conceding just 25 runs in his 4 overs spell. Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult's blistering spells helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) restrict Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 149/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Eden Gardens on Thursday. (ANI)

