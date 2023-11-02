Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Indian Rugby men's and women's teams will be competing at the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 3 to November 4, 2023. The women's team shall endeavour to convert their silver medal from last year into gold as they take on top-tier Asian teams in the tournament. The men's team, which finished ninth last year, is looking to improve their performance this time around.

"The Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy is the most significant competition for Indian rugby this year. As the women's team is placed in pole position, the best possible result will ensure qualification to the Asia Rugby Sevens Series. We are confident in the preparation of the teams and back both the men and the women to do their best," said Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union.

Both the men's and women's teams flew out to Doha on October 29 at the back of a rigorous training camp held in SAI, Kolkata, specially for the preparation of the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy.

The men's team is scheduled to start their campaign tomorrow against Iraq for a spot in the Cup quarterfinals, while the women will lock horns with Mongolia for a spot in the semi-finals.

Complete Squad List:

Women: Vahbiz Bharucha (Captain), Sandhya Rai, Akanksha Anand Katkade, Shikha Yadav, Dumuni Marndi, Gomti, Mama Naik, Sweta Shahi, Ujjwala Ghuge, Tarulata Naik, Hupi Majhi, Nirmalya Rout

Men: Prince Khatri (Captain), Neeraj, Ajay, Devendra Padir, Sukumar Hembrom, Deepak Punia, Mohit Khatri, Hitesh Dagar, Ganesh Majhi, Akash Balmiki, Javed Hussein, Vinay Annabatthini.(ANI)

