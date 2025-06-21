Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Hyderabad Heroes have been in fine form, and decidedly put on a show for their fans during Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League, in Mumbai, at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), on Saturday evening.

The Heroes rode the brilliance of Javed Hussain, who led the line from the front, and went on to win 24-17 against the Mumbai Dreamers. The Hyderabad Heroes are now the only team to be unbeaten and have won their first five games, as per a press release from RPL.

In fine form so far in the tournament, the Hyderabad Heroes drew first blood with the Indian Javed Hussain, who made a brilliant individual run to get the try, after which Terio Tamani wasted no time in completing the conversion.

After that, Akash Balmiki's try brought the Mumbai Dreamers some joy. However, that was short-lived as Javed Hussain's second try gave the Heroes some breathing space.

The Dreamers were not throwing in the towel just yet as Elias Hancock ran through and over the line, and Akash Balmiki added two more points to the tally. At half-time it was 12-12, with all to play for.

Early in the second half, Nayan K dashed ahead of Hyderabad's defence, to give the Dreamers a slender 5-point lead. But, off the very next play, the Heroes had Kevin Wekesa scoring an important try, to level things up.

From then on in, the Heroes absorbed the pressure from the Dreamers and then Wolfram Hacker scored a try, and Terio Tamani wrapped up the win with the conversion. The win means the Heroes go top of the table, overtaking the Chennai Bulls. (ANI)

