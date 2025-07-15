Tokyo, Jul 15 (PTI) The Indian women's doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda suffered a straight-game defeat to Kokona Ishikawa and Maiko Kawazoe, bowing out in the opening round of the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The 39th ranked Rutaparna and Swetaparna were no match for the Japanese duo of Ishikawa and Kawazoe, who dominated the contest from start to finish, cruising to a 21-13, 21-7 win in just 32 minutes.

On Wednesday, India's top shuttlers including double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, the men's doubles dup of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will open their campaign.

