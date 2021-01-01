Johannesburg [South Africa], January 1 (ANI): South Africa pacer Glenton Stuurman has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka after suffering quadriceps muscle strain.

"Glenton Stuurman has been released from the Proteas Test squad after suffering a left quadriceps muscle strain," Cricket South Africa tweeted.

The 28-year-old was expected to make his debut for the home side in the Boxing Day Test but he missed the opportunity due to a niggle.

Earlier on Wednesday, South Africa added pacer Beuran Hendricks to the Test squad after clearing Covid-19 protocols while all-rounder Migael Pretorius was released from the side due to a muscle injury.

South Africa are currently leading the two-match series by 1-0 after thrashing visitors by an innings and 45 runs.

Proteas Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at Wanderers Stadium from January 3, 2021. (ANI)

