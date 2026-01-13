Paarl [South Africa], January 13 (ANI): Durban's Super Giants' season is on the line when they travel to Boland Park to meet Paarl Royals in a crucial SA20 encounter on Tuesday, as per a release.

The Super Giants have played eight matches - two more than Royals - and have collected 14 points thus far, leaving Lance Klusener's side in fifth place and one point adrift of their hosts.

A victory over Royals would place Durban firmly in contention for the playoffs, but defeat would leave them with a do-or-die final league fixture in the return match at Kingsmead on Saturday.

Super Giants' in-form opener Marques Ackerman believes his team's nail-biting two-run victory over the Sunrisers in their last game has given them the confidence to get the job done at Boland Park.

Sikander Raza will play a key part for the Royals, whereas Sunil Narine will also look to bamboozle his opponents.

Earlier, Pretoria Capitals delivered an inspired all-round performance to send MI Cape Town crashing to a 53-run defeat at Centurion in the ongoing SA20 2025-26 tournament.

The bonus-point victory propelled Pretoria Capitals to 20 points and the top of the SA20 table, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape (19) dropping down to second. MI Cape Town's playoff aspirations are hanging on by the barest of margins with only two matches remaining against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. (ANI)

