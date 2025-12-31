Durban [South Africa], December 31 (ANI): Prenelan Subrayen returned to haunt his former team, Durban Super Giants (DSG), with an inspired new-ball spell before Rilee Rossouw rode his luck to drive the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) to a second consecutive SA20 2025-26 victory at Kingsmead, according to a release from SA20.

The Super Kings cruised past the Super Giants' paltry 86 all out with six wickets to spare within 12.2 overs to earn the visitors a bonus point and propel them into second place behind the table-topping Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Captain Faf du Plessis' tactics to open the bowling with Subrayen (3/16) proved to be an inspired choice, with the off-spinner ripping through the much-vaunted DSG top-order. First to depart was the in-form Devon Conway in Subrayen's opening over before Kane Williamson and Jos Buttler followed within the Powerplay to leave the Super Giants reeling at 21/3.

Du Plessis had a further ace up his sleeve when he replaced wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira behind the stumps with Matthew de Villiers. Ferreira was thrown the ball, and the part-time off-spinner made an immediate impact when he had the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen caught at short mid-wicket.

The Super Giants' innings faltered from thereon, with captain Aiden Markram (22 off 27 balls) not able to resuscitate his team's innings on his own as JSK seamer Richard Gleeson ran through the tail with almost unbelievable figures of 3/2. The Kingsmead home crowd's mood was lifted when JSK lost both their openers, Du Plessis and De Villiers, with only 19 runs on the board, and were filled with even more belief that the Super Giants could deliver a miracle when the visitors slumped to 24/3 after Wiaan Mulder was caught in the deep.

The four Player of the Match candidates were Faf du Plessis, Richard Gleeson, Rilee Rossouw and Prenelan Subrayen, with the spinner winning 55.2% of the fan vote. But unfortunately for DSG, their catching let them down at critical moments in the game, with Rossouw afforded two lives on eight and 16 when the left-hander was dropped by Williamson and Evan Jones, respectively.

Rossouw made the most of his charmed life by crushing five boundaries and six to power his way to 43 to take JSK to the brink of victory before Ferreira (12 not out off four balls) delivered the coup de grace. (ANI)

