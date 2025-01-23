Melbourne [Australia], January 23 (ANI): The final of the Australian Open women's singles competition will be between defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys. It will be held on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Keys had secured just one win in the previous five matches against Swiatek, with all her losses coming in straight sets. However, when it mattered the most, Keys conquered Swiatek in a match lasting two hours and 35 minutes, as per the WTA website.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ravindra Jadeja Shines in His Domestic Comeback, Picks Five-Wicket Haul During Saurashtra vs Delhi Match.

The 2025 Australian Open final will be the sixth meeting between Sabalenka and Keys, just three months after Sabalenka was victorious at the Beijing Open round of 16.

Indeed, the Belarusian world number one Sabalenka has won four of their five encounters on the WTA tour, including two Grand Slam victories in 2023 at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Also Read | ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Former Cricketer Sourav Ganguly Join Newly Formed MCC's World Cricket Connects Advisory Board.

Keys' sole victory against Sabalenka came at the German Open in Berlin four years ago, where she came through a tight three-set encounter to reach the quarter-finals.

The standout clash came at the 2023 US Open semi-final: Keys began with a 6-0 first-set bagel before Sabalenka came back to win tiebreaks in the second and third sets to reach the final at Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka reached the finals by defeating 11th seed Paula Badosa in the semifinal on Thursday.

Beating Badosa 6-4, 6-2, the defending champion now has a chance to win her third Australian Open title. She also extended her winning streak at Melbourne Park to 20 matches. The star player remains undefeated in 2025, extending her win streak to 11 matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)