Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa Australian Open 2025 women’s singles semifinal match was rather a one-sided encounter as the defending champion overpowered the first-time semifinalist Badosa and won the match in straight sets. Badosa though enjoyed the game and even made the spectators and her opponent on the court laugh. At the start of the second set, Badosa awkwardly fell on the court. Worried Sabalenka was about to check on her but Badosa gave her a ‘thumbs-up’ indicating that ‘she is ok’. Her funny reaction left everyone amused and everyone including Sabalenka had a great laugh. Watch the video below. Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Australian Open 2025 Women’s Singles Final, Beats Paula Badosa in Straight Sets.

Badosa and Sabalenka are so unserious 😭 pic.twitter.com/PjbapvKFXB — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 23, 2025

