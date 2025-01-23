It is now third consecutive Women’s Singles Final at the Australian Open for Aryna Sabalenka as the Belarusian star overpowered Paula Badosa’s challenge in straight sets. With four break-points won in the Australian Open 2025 semifinal match, Sabalenka handed Paula Badosa no scope to make any return. She controlled the game from the start. The Spanish star, making her first Grand Slam semifinal had no answers to Sabalenka’s powerful shots. Aryna Sabalenka won the match with a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline and will face the winner of the Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek match in the final. Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Clash With Ben Shelton in Semifinals.

Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Australian Open 2025 Women’s Singles Final

