New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): In continuation with his many humanitarian endeavours to help children from marginalised backgrounds, India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has once again come forward to support the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Makunda Christian Leprosy and General Hospital located in Karimganj district of Assam.

The hospital also gets patients from the neighbouring states of Tripura and Mizoram.

Through his foundation, Sachin has offered to donate retinal cameras which can help diagnose Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), a preventable complication among preterm neonates (newborns) that can cause blindness and this will benefit nearly 45 per cent of preterm deliveries and 50 per cent of preterm admissions in its NICU.

The nearest facility for ROP screening is available only in Guwahati, which is about 360 kilometres far and an overnight journey from Karimnagar. Sachin had earlier donated various medical equipment to the paediatric ward of the hospital, which have been benefiting over 2000+ needy children and their families.

"Although it's indicated for all high-risk preterm babies, most often our babies don't end up having their ROP screening, as most of our patients are from nearby tea gardens and other less fortunate communities around and do not have the means to travel all the way to Guwahati," said Dr Shajin MD, Consultant Pediatrician, Makunda Hospital.

"We are thankful to the Sachin Tendulkar foundation for coming to our rescue in getting this device which will go a long way in helping a lot of premature babies, getting treated in our hospital from the rural communities in and around us," he added.

Sachin Tendulkar's work towards the cause of children, especially those belonging to the marginalised and the not so economically affluent section of the society, is well acknowledged.

Working with tribal children in Madhya Pradesh towards a meals cum education program. He also supports a basketball excellence programme that builds life skills for tribal and economically disadvantaged girls and boys in Vajreshwari (Maharashtra). (ANI)

