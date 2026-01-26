New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday extended wishes as India celebrates its 77th Republic Day.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

Also Read | Ireland vs Italy Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2026: How To Watch IRE vs ITA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV.

In an X post, Tendulkar wrote, "Our Republic stands on the strength of its people and the ideals we uphold together. Wishing every Indian a Happy Republic Day. May our shared commitment to the nation always come first! Jai Hind!"

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/2015665599507272080?s=20

Also Read | Grace Hayden Dons Saree as She Extends India’s Republic Day and Australia Day Greetings.

Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj also poured her wishes on the special day, in an X post she wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy 77th Republic Day! Jai Hind!"

https://x.com/M_Raj03/status/2015685064223564222?s=20

The day holds immense historical significance, as it marks the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Legendary Indian seamer Jhulan Goswami also extended her wishes, "Republic Day reminds us of the values that shape our journey as a nation. As we honour 150 years of Vande Mataram, may we keep moving forward with courage, equality, and opportunity for all, especially women in sport. Happy Republic Day," Jhulan Goswami wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/JhulanG10/status/2015667410674593892?s=20

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)