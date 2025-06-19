New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) India's tennis players who receive financial assistance through various support schemes should prioritise national duty and refusal to play for India without "valid justification" will result in recovery of funds from them, according to a new Sports Authority of India (SAI) order.

Making players accountable for funds received, the SAI, in its order, has asked the players, selected for support under the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG), to provide a written undertaking where they acknowledge that receiving financial assistance carries the responsibility of contributing to the nation's sports excellence.

Also Read | Nepal vs Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NEP vs NED Cricket Match 5 Live Telecast on TV?.

The matter came up for discussion when athletes' names were discussed for inclusion in TAGG, according to a source.

In its order, SAI asked players receiving support under TOPS, NSF and TAGG schemes to confirm their availability and willingness to represent India in "esteemed international events such as the Billie Jean King Cup, Davis Cup, Asian Games, Olympics."

Also Read | Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

"The above tennis competitions hold significant national pride. Therefore, it is important that all players benefiting from the support, provided under these schemes prioritize representing India if selected by the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

"We would also like to inform you that, in the event of selection by the NSF, should you decide not to participate without valid justification, the financial assistance provided to date will be subject to recovery in accordance with the applicable guidelines," the SAI order read.

Modelled on the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), TAGG was launched in April this year with an aim to boost India's medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

There have been several instances in the past when players have refused to play the Davis Cup.

Top singles players Sumit Nagal chose not to travel to Pakistan (2024) and also skipped the ties against Sweden (2024) and Togo (2025).

Sasikumar Mukund too pulled out of the Pakistan and Sweden ties but returned to the national team for the contest against Togo in New Delhi in February this year.

Yuki Bhambri had also made himself unavailable for ties against Sweden and Togo.

It has been learnt that Nagal, Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, Saketh Myneni and Rithvik Bollipalli have been included in TAGG.

On the women's side, top-ranked Shrivali Bhamidipati, Sahaja Yamlapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhary, Rutuja Bhosale and teen prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran have been included in the scheme.

India's Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal and Billie Jean King Cup skipper Vishal Uppal said it was a welcome move.

"The government wanted the players to be accountable and there is nothing wrong in it. The government has added players names for support but it also wants them to be available for national duty when required," Rajpal told PTI.

Uppal, who recently made a successful return as Billie Jean King Cup (previously Fed Cup) captain also said that it was "an excellent move."

"Representing India, our great nation is the biggest honour and should be non negotiable specially if you receive government support," said Uppal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)