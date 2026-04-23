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Agency News Agency News Sports News | SAI Extends Support of over Rs 1.45 Crore to Indian Badminton Contingents for Thomas and Uber Cups Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has extended comprehensive logistical and financial support worth over Rs 1.45 crore for the Indian badminton team's participation in the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, scheduled from April 24 to May 3.

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has extended comprehensive logistical and financial support worth over Rs 1.45 crore for the Indian badminton team's participation in the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, scheduled from April 24 to May 3.

A 34-member Indian contingent, comprising 20 players, five coaches and nine support staff, has travelled to Denmark for the prestigious team championships, according to a press release.

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Top names, including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, as well as emerging talent, are set to compete across both men's and women's teams. There are also several Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core and Development athletes in the lineup.

Indian men are drawn alongside Canada, Australia and China in the Thomas Cup, while the women team is drawn alongside Denmark, Ukraine and China in the Uber Cup. India had scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup in 2022, defeating Indonesia in the final to claim its maiden title, a landmark achievement that established the country as a global force in men's team badminton.

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The Rs 1.45 crore support package sanctioned under TOPS covers airfare, boarding and lodging, visa costs, accreditation, daily allowances, food allowances, insurance and out-of-pocket expenses for all members of the contingent. SAI has also facilitated a full-fledged support ecosystem, including specialised coaches, physiotherapists, trainers, and masseurs travelling with the team.

The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2026 assume added significance in the broader roadmap of Indian badminton, especially with the sport not featuring in the 2026 Commonwealth Games programme. With India set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, badminton is expected to return as a key discipline in the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Thomas Cup 2026 squad: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikant, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwik Sairaj, Chirag Shetty, Amsakarunan Hariharan, M R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.

Uber Cup 2026 squad: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Devika Sihag, Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, S Kavipriya, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)