Cape Town [South Africa], January 4 (ANI): Pakistan has been dealt a significant blow as opening batter Saim Ayub has been ruled out for up to six weeks due to a right ankle fracture. The injury occurred on the first morning of the ongoing Test in Cape Town on Saturday, leaving Ayub sidelined for key upcoming fixtures, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The injury diagnosis means Ayub will miss Pakistan's two-Test series against the West Indies later this month, as well as the tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand scheduled for February. The young talent is now racing against time to recover in time for the Champions Trophy, which kicks off in Karachi in just over six weeks.

An MRI scan on Friday confirmed the fracture, and Ayub has been placed in an ankle medical moon boot to immobilize the injury. Despite the setback, he will stay with the team until the conclusion of the current Test.

The injury occurred in the seventh over of the match when Ayub was chasing a delivery from Ryan Rickelton. As he and Aamer Jamal chased the ball to deep third, Jamal managed to stop it, and Ayub prepared to act as the relay fielder. However, Ayub lost his footing, twisted his ankle, and immediately fell to the ground in pain. The physio rushed to his side, but Ayub was unable to put weight on his right ankle and appeared visibly distressed as he was stretchered off the field.

Later seen on crutches and wearing the medical boot, Ayub's injury is a significant setback for Pakistan. The 23-year-old has been in outstanding form recently, establishing himself as a key player in all formats. His performances were instrumental in Pakistan's ODI series wins in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, where he was named Player of the Series after scoring two centuries in three matches.

With crucial international fixtures on the horizon, Pakistan will be hoping Ayub makes a swift recovery in time for the Champions Trophy.

Ayub was one of the frontline stars for Pakistan, with two brilliant centuries, including one in the third ODI, as it completed its first-ever clean sweep series win in South Africa after a win in the third and final ODI at Johannesburg on Monday.

Ayub ended as Pakistan's top-run-getter in the series with 235 runs in three matches at an average of 78.33, with a strike rate of over 96 and best score of 109. In nine ODIs so far, Ayub has scored 515 runs at an average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.53, with three centuries and a fifty and a best score of 113*. (ANI)

