Parma, Sep 27 (AP) Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Baindl 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round of the Parma Ladies Open.

Sakkari, who accepted a late wild card to the red clay court tournament, was playing her first event since losing to Wang Xiyu in the second round of the U.S. Open.

Also Read | National Games 2022: Full List of Sports Events at 36th National Games of India in Gujarat.

Also, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens defeated 121st-ranked Magdalena Frech 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; sixth-seeded Ana Bogdan beat Laura Pigossi 6-1, 6-2 and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova eliminated Reka-Luka Jani 6-2, 6-4.

Stephens reached the semifinals last year when the inaugural edition was held in May. (AP)

Also Read | India vs Australia T20Is: 5 Standout Performers From the Three-Match Series.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)