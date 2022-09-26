The National Games of India compromises various disciples of sports, it is organised in the Summer Olympics format since the 26th edition in 1985, where athletes from different states of India can participate and compete against each other. The 2022 National Games is the 36th edition of the Games and will be held in Gujrat from September 29 to October 12, after a long gap of seven years. National Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated: Check State Wise Medal Standings With Gold, Silver and Bronze Count
A total of 8000 athletes are expected to be participating in the National Games from all over India along with the members of the Indian armed forces. The athletes participating will battle it out across six different cities in Gujrat, in a total of 36 disciplines of sporting events at the 2022 National Games. This edition will also see the feature of traditional sports such as kabaddi, kho-kho, mallakhamba, and yogasana.
List of sporting events to be played at the 2022 National Games:
|
No.
|Sports
|No.
|
Sports
|
1
|Aquatics
|19
|Lawn Bowl
|2
|Archery
|20
|
Mallakhamba
|
3
|Athletics
|21
|Netball
|4
|Badminton
|22
|
Roller Skating
|
5
|Basketball
|23
|Rowing
|6
|Boxing
|24
|
Rugby 7s
|
7
|Canoeing & kayaking
|25
|Shooting
|8
|Cycling
|26
|
Soft ball
|
9
|fencing
|27
|Soft tennis
|10
|Football
|28
|
Squash
|
11
|Gymnastics
|29
|Table tennis
|12
|Golf
|30
|
Taekwondo
|
13
|Handball
|31
|Tennis
|14
|Hockey
|32
|
Triathalon
|
15
|Judo
|33
|Volleyball
|16
|Kabbadi
|34
|
Weightlifting
|
17
|Kho-kho
|35
|Wrestling
|18
|Yogasana
|36
|
Wushu
As the 36th edition of the games will be soon underway, the Indian armed forces will be looking forward to winning their fourth consecutive National Games. The athletes from all over the nation will try to win as many medals as possible for their state and to beat the national services to it.
