Canberra [Australia], October 12 (ANI): Following his side's thrilling eight-run win over Australia in the second T20I, England skipper Jos Buttler expressed happiness with the performance of pacer Sam Curran, who took the important wicket of a dangerous Tim David, who looked well on course of taking Aussies to a series-levelling win before his stumps were rattled.

Pacer Sam Curran came in clutch to power England to a thrilling eight-run win over Australia in the second T20I at Canberra on Wednesday, helping their side clinch a series win against arch-rivals in their own territory.

Also Read | IND-W vs THAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Semi-Final: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Thailand Women T20I at Sylhet.

"Really satisfying win. We showed great character. Malan played really well to anchor us to 178. Extra special for him. Curran enjoys the tough overs. He was brave enough to hit the leg stump. David is tough to bowl at. We needed to find a way out to get him out," said Buttler in a post-match presentation.

England now has an unassailable 2-0 series lead with one more match to go. In the first innings, England posted 178/7 in their 20 overs, with southpaw Dawid Malan scoring a quickfire 82 off 49 balls. He got great support from all-rounder Moeen Ali, who also hit 44 off 24 balls. Marcus Stoinis used his medium pace to end with figures of 3/34. He received wonderful support from Adam Zampa (2/26) and pacers Mitchell Starc and Cummins, who got a wicket each

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Chasing 179, Mitchell Marsh (45) top-scored for Australia. He had a 40-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis (22), which somewhat brought the hosts back in the chase after they were left struggling at 51/3.

Tim David (40) looked on course of taking the game away from England, but Curran (3/25) took his wicket, which dampened spirits and hopes of Aussies' and they fell eight-runs short of a win.

Besides Curran, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley and David Willey took a wicket each too.

Malan's match-winning knock earned him the 'Man of the Match' award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)