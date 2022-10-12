Tottenham Hotspur will play German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group D clash. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on October 13, 2022 (Thursday) as both the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UCL 2022-23 Live streaming details, scroll down below.Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online.

Spurs’ forward Dejan Kulusevski will not play in this match. Lucas Moura, on the other hand, is set to be among the substitutes as he recovered from a tendon injury. The Premier League side, who sit second with four points, drew with Frankfurt last week. Frankfurt sit third in the group with the same points as their opponents.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The game will be held on October 13, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

