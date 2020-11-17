Nottinghamshire [UK], November 17 (ANI): Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced that Samit Patel has extended his stay at the club after signing a new contract.

"Samit Patel, the stalwart Nottinghamshire all-rounder, will extend his professional career with the Green and Golds past 20 years after penning a new contract with the club," the club said in a statement.

The 35-year-old has signed a two-year deal. He made his first-team debut in 2002 and has since made 588 all-format appearances, taking 670 wickets and posting 20,322 runs.

After putting pen to paper on a new deal, Patel said playing for the club means "everything to me".

"Playing for Notts means everything to me. I love the game, I love Trent Bridge, I love my teammates here and I love the club, so committing for another two years was a no-brainer really," Patel said in a statement.

Patel believes the time is now right to focus primarily on white-ball cricket.

"At this point in my career, the best way for me to serve Notts on the field and to extend my time as a player for as long as possible is to focus on the white ball," the all-rounder explained.

"That's what I'm going to do from now on, and this contract has been signed with that in mind. I'm not retiring from playing with the red ball, and I'll always be there for Notts in First-Class cricket if they need me," he added. (ANI)

