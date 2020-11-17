Croatia and Portugal will lock horns with each other in the final league game of UEFA Nations League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Stadion Poljud Stadium in Split on November 18 (early Wednesday morning). Neither of the teams will be able to make it into the playoffs of the competition. The European champions have a superior head-to-head record against the Croats as they are yet to taste defeat in this fixture. Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Other Players to Watch Out for in CRO vs POR UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Football Match.

The two teams have faced each other a total of six times in international football with Portugal recording four victories while Croatia are yet win and one game has ended in a draw. Croatia put an end to their four-game losing run against Portugal in a friendly couple of years ago but once again tasted defeat in the most recent fixture. So ahead of this clash, we take a look at the results of the last five fixtures between the two teams. Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats It Out in Training Session Ahead of Croatia vs Portugal Clash in UEFA Nations League 2020–21 (View Pics).

Portugal vs Croatia – September 6, 2020 – Portugal Won 4-1

This was the most recent fixture between the two teams and Fernando Santos’ men completely dominated the game. Digo Jota, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix netted for Portugal before Bruno Petkovic pulled one back for Croatia. Andre Silva netted in extra time to complete a dominant win.

Portugal vs Croatia – March 30, 2020 – Match Cancelled

Portugal and Croatia were set to face each other in an international friendly however, the clash was canceled amid the outburst of coronavirus pandemic.

Portugal vs Croatia – September 6, 2018 – Match Drawn

The game is the only positive result Croatia have achieved against the Portuguese national team. Ivan Preisic opened the scoring to put the visitors ahead in the friendly game but their lead was short-lived as Pepe equalised soon after.

Croatia vs Portugal – June 25, 2016 – Portugal Won 1-0

This clash was in the 2016 European Championships. Croatia had the better of the possession and chances over the course of the match. But a Ricardo Quaresma strike in the 117th minute of the game gave Portugal a much-needed win as they went on to win the entire tournament.

Croatia vs Portugal – June 10, 2013 – Portugal Won 1-0

This was yet another international friendly between the two teams and yet another encounter decided by a single goal. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the first half to give the visitors a lead which was enough to give Portugal a win in the fixture.

