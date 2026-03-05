Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Indian batters Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have scripted history to post the highest partnership for their country in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup knockout match on Thursday.

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan created this historic milestone during the 2026 semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium, where the duo stitched together 97 runs for the second wicket. Their effort was pivotal in stabilising India's innings and helped them to post the monstrous score of 253/7 in 20 overs.

Earlier records include the 84-run stand between Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh against Australia in Durban during the 2007 T20 World Cup (third wicket). Another notable partnership was a 73-run collaboration for the third wicket between Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav against England at Providence in the 2024 edition.

Samson has been exceptional against slow deliveries in the T20 World Cup, scoring 71 runs in 28 balls at an average of 35.30 and at a strike rate of 253.57, with five fours and seven sixes. Notably, slower/pace-off deliveries have been India's weakness in this T20 World Cup overall.

Samson, with his 16 maximums this edition, went past Rohit Sharma's 15 sixes in the 2024 edition to have the most sixes by an Indian during a single T20 WC edition.

In this tournament, Sanju has made 232 runs in four matches at an average of 77.33, with a strike rate of 201.73, with two fifties, and a best score of 97* coming against West Indies at Kolkata in a virtual quarterfinal.

Coming to the match, England won the match and elected to field first. Abhishek Sharma (9) once again fell to off-spin, but a 97-run stand between Samson (89 in 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Ishan Kishan (39 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) brought India back in the game big time as the duo went hammer and tongs.

Samson stitched another useful 43-run stand with Shivam Dube, who was hitting the ball with his signature fluency and brutality, scoring 43 in 25 balls, with four fours and four sixes. Cameos from Hardik Pandya (27* in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (21 in seven balls, with three sixes) took India to 253/7.

Will Jacks (2/40) and Adil Rashid (2/41) were the top bowlers for England. (ANI)

