New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is likely to be named vice-captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against South Africa with many senior players expected to be rested ahead of next month's ICC T20 World Cup.

India will take on South Africa in the three-match T20I series followed by the three-match ODI series from September 28 to October 11.

The Indian squad for the T20I series has already been announced and the Indian selectors are likely to finalize the squad for the ODI series in the next few days.

BCCI sources told ANI that Sanju Samson could be named the vice-captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series as most of the senior players are likely to be rested for ICC T20 World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead the team.

Sanju Samson, 27, who hails from Kerala, was part of the ODI series against Zimbabwe which India won 3-0. He has represented India in seven ODIs and 16 T20Is so far. Samson is currently captaining India A side at home against New Zealand A.

The source said that batter Rajat Patidar is likely to make his ODI debut against South Africa.

The first T20I will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28. The second T20I will be played on October 2 at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore on October 4.

The first ODI will be played in Lucknow on October 6. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively, on October 9 and 11.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram , David Miller , Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi. (ANI)

