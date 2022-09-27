India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, September 28. After winning the T20Is 2-1 against Australia. India will resume their rivalry with the Proteas in a bid to get ready fully before the upcoming T20 World Cup which is going to held in Australia in October. The momentum, however, would be with India, especially how they emerged victorious against the mighty Australians in a see-saw battle. IND Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs SA: Check Predicted Indian XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Thiruvananthapuram

There was a lot of uncertainty over the weather conditions in the 2nd and 3rd T20Is against Australia and despite there being no rain, the second match was shortened due to a wet outfield in Nagpur. However, the Hyderabad T20I was completed fully without any rain interruption despite rain forecast around the city.

Thiruvananthapuram Weather Report:

Thiruvananthapuram weather Report (Photo Courtesy: ACUweather.com)

There would not be clear skies in this game as the sky will be partially cloudy during the game, according to the report above. A cloud cover is expected in the first innings of the game with the temperature being between 26-28 degrees celsius. But, the good news is there is no rain threat so far around the Greenfield Stadium. Under such circumstances, both teams would aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

Greenfield Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Greenfield Stadium is a high-scoring one and with both teams having some big-hitters, it would not be wrong to predict some huge scores on this ground tomorrow. A good contest between both bat and ball is expected in this match.

