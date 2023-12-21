Paarl (South Africa), Dec 21 (PTI) Sanju Samson hit a fine century to guide India to 296 for eight in the series-deciding third and final ODI against South Africa here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, India lost both the openers early before Samson (108 off 114 balls), which was his maiden ODI hundred, and Tilak Varma (52 off 77 balls) made useful contributions to take India forward.

Also Read | Zimbabwe Cricket Suspends Two National Players Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta Over Recreational Drug Use.

Rinku Singh (38 off 27) also chipped in for the visitors.

Beuran Hendricks (3/63) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, while Nandre Burger (2/64) also accounted for two wickets.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Elected as New President of Wrestling Federation of India.

Brief Scores:

India: 296 for 8 in 50 overs (Sanju Samson 108, Tilak Varma 52; Beuran Hendricks 3/63).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)