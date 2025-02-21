Ahmedabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Chandigarh's Yuvraj Sandhu secured back-to-back titles after registering an impressive five-shot win at the Rs 1 crore Gujarat Open Golf Championship here on Friday.

Sandhu (32-34-68-65), who had also won the season-opener last week in Kolkata, dominated the final round with a sizzling seven-under 65, the day's best, at the Glade One Golf Resort & Club here.

The 27-year-old Sandhu ended with a total of 17-under 199 for the week to claim both events of the 2025 season so far.

Delhi-based Saptak Talwar (34-34-69-67) posted a last round of 67 to finish runner-up at 12-under 204.

The first two rounds of the tournament comprised nine holes each. The third and fourth rounds comprised 18 holes each.

The tournament was played over a total of 54 holes. The par for the course in the first two rounds was 36 and in the third and fourth rounds was 72.

The 9-hole course was played twice in rounds three and four with different pin positions.

Sandhu, the overnight leader by one shot, continued his hot streak on Friday making seven birdies on what turned out to be an error-free day for him.

Sandhu, who made 17 greens in regulation in the last round, began the day with a bang as he birdied the first two holes.

He then added three more birdies before the turn to consolidate his lead as he sank putts from a range of eight to 15 feet.

Sandhu kept up the intensity on the back-nine by scoring two more birdies to romp home to victory with ease thus lifting his 11th title and recording his eighth win on the PGTI.

Yuvraj also became the first player in over two years to win back-to-back titles on the PGTI. Manu Gandas was the last player to achieve the feat in December 2022.

"I was just thinking about my checklist of achieving back-to-back wins at the start of the day. I was a bit nervous and anxious but wanted to stamp my authority today," said Sandhu, who bagged the winner's purse of Rs 15 lakh to further consolidate his lead in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking.

“I'll be going home very happy. I'm very thankful to my team back home, especially my coaches. Arjun Prasad has been my room-mate for the last two years and having him on my side as my playing partner today made me very comfortable.

"The key for me in the first two weeks of the season has been staying calmer. I've been working on that aspect for some time now and I've been able to achieve those goals."

Talwar's final round of 67 helped him climb two spots and post his second runner-up finish on the PGTI. Delhi golfers Kshitij Naveed Kaul (72) and Arjun Prasad (72) took tied third place at nine-under 207.

Ahmedabad-based professional Varun Parikh finished tied 44th at five-over 221.

